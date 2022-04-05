The West Charles Street viaduct will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning Monday, April 11, while removal of loose materials from the inside is being done. Commuters should plan extra time and use Fourth Street SW to travel across town.
An inspection of the century-old railroad structure that provides vehicle and pedestrian access between the east and west portions of town, was conducted in 2021 and identified the need to remove the loose material inside and at the west end of the viaduct. While the viaduct remains structurally sound, pieces of material have come loose on the inside of the tunnels and could pose a hazard to drivers.
In coordinating the project, the railroad indicated the contractor to be hired must meet specific insurance and training requirements. The railroad also provided names of contractors that have worked on similar projects.
The city established a budget for the project that would cover minimum maintenance required at this time.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said getting rid of anything that is a potential hazard will have immediate attention. This will include removing loose pieces in the ceiling of the tunnels.
“This is the first step in many to figure out the long range plans for the viaduct,” he said.
Origin Design engineer Nate Miller recommended the city award the contract for 2022 viaduct maintenance to E&H Restoration, LLC, of Davenport. Miller said Origin has previously worked with the company and knows they meet the necessary insurance and railroad safety training required by the railroad.
Oelwein City Council approved Miller’s recommendation at its Feb. 14 meeting and an amount of $55,000 was negotiated for the work to be done. Work begins April 11, with a May 1, 2022, completion date established.