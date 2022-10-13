The Fayette County Supervisors were asked Monday to consider Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for proposed new construction and upgrades for Viafield in Elgin. Steve Bodensteiner, chief financial officer for Viafield, shared plans for an estimated $500,000 shop and a future feed mill upgrade estimated to cost $4.5 million, at the cooperative’s Elgin location.
“We see this as a significant sized project that will eventually provide a large tax boost to the county and for us,” said Bodensteiner.
Supervisor Janell Bradley reminded Bodensteiner that the county currently has two other TIF agreements with Viafield. After further discussion, the supervisors invited Bodensteiner to return to a future board meeting to potentially discuss possible TIF options.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Were informed that the Fayette County Planning and Zoning is in the draft stages of creating updates to the pipeline ordinance to include hazardous liquid pipelines.
• Approved modification to Fiscal Year 2023 Construction Program to include paving of County Road C14 from Highway 150 to County Road W25, 210th Street from Highway 56 past Highway 150 1,000 feet, and over bridge on County Road W51,
• Approved 28E cost sharing agreement with Chickasaw County pertaining to a bridge replacement project at the Chickasaw/Fayette County line.
• Approved waiver of the subdivision ordinance to split an approximate total of one acre from two parcels owned by Florian and Lois Langreck, Waucoma, in Eden Township.