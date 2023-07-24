July 21, 2023
MONONA — Vickie Jo Klingeman, 68 of Monona, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at MercyOne in Elkader.
There will be no service, per her request.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona is assisting the family.
July 21, 2023
MONONA — Vickie Jo Klingeman, 68 of Monona, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at MercyOne in Elkader.
There will be no service, per her request.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona is assisting the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunny. High around 85F. Winds light and variable.
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny along with a few clouds. High 89F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.