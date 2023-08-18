Aug. 10, 1944 – Aug. 14, 2023
OELWEIN — Victoria L Huinker, 79, of Oelwein passed away Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Mercy One Medical Center in Waterloo.
Visitation will be from 4:15 – 7 p.m. on Monday Aug. 21 with a Rosary Service from 4 – 4:15 p.m. at the Geilenfeld Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. A memorial fund has been established, www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Victoria Lee Huinker was born Aug. 10, 1944, in New Richland, Minnesota, to parents Armin and Marcella (Weydert) Becker. She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein with the class of 1962. In June 1964, Victoria was united in marriage with Darnell Huinker at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein, and they later divorced. Victoria was employed as a Realtor/Broker with the Backbone Board of Realtors and operated T & T Real Estate in Oelwein. She was also a Registered Nurse at St. Mary’s in Rochester, Minnesota, Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo and later as the charge nurse at MHI in Independence, from which she retired.
Victoria was known to be a supporter of anyone she loved. If you needed help or just someone to listen, she was there. There have been an uncountable number of people she has touched. Quick with a smile, always a positive comment, a needed hug (that you felt in your heart) or sage advice. There were many adopted family members who were uncountable and members of her extended family. She blessed many, and all who knew her.
She was a kind, caring, loving, wise, accepting, stubborn, strong willed, independent woman. She was all these things and so much more to all who had the privilege to know her. You knew she was serious if you got the hooked finger pointed at you. A true legacy that was taken before we expected but will live on in our “Nana” memories.
Left to celebrate Victoria’s life are her sons: Todd (Jenni Friis) Huinker and Terry (JoAnn) Huinker, both of Oelwein; her grandchildren: Tristan Westpfahl, Preston (Ivy Green) Huinker, Taylor (Jesse) Heath, Morgan (Daniel) Welsch and Cody Schulmeister; her great granddaughter, Marcella Heath, and a great-grandson due any day. Her sisters, Valerie (Doug) Schultz and Virginia (Skip) Wallace, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.