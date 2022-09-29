Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

On Oct. 18, students will be decorating pumpkins in the “Steam Punk” style.

 Photo courtesy Susan Brown/NICC

With the fall season here and Halloween fast approaching, the NICC RAMS Oelwein Center will be offering a hands-on youth class focused on two of the season’s standards: sweet treats and pumpkin decorating.

The class, titled “Make & Take Candy & Crafts for Kids: Autumn Themed Treats & ‘Steam Punk’ Pumpkins,” is intended for students in grades two through five and will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

