With the fall season here and Halloween fast approaching, the NICC RAMS Oelwein Center will be offering a hands-on youth class focused on two of the season’s standards: sweet treats and pumpkin decorating.
The class, titled “Make & Take Candy & Crafts for Kids: Autumn Themed Treats & ‘Steam Punk’ Pumpkins,” is intended for students in grades two through five and will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
At the event, participants will have the opportunity to create a tasty treat and decorate their own customized pumpkin in the “Steam Punk” style, according to Center Supervisor Susan Brown.
Brown, who also oversees NICC’s Manchester Center, is scheduled to help lead the upcoming session.
In creating their treats, students will be making a ‘witch’s brew’ comprised of melted white almond bark placed in a banana boat container ‘cauldron,’ Brown explained. This base will be further enhanced with items such as candy bones and eyeballs. If they choose, students may also add color to the melted almond bark, all before allowing the concoction to cool and set. In putting together their brew, students are free, Brown noted, to have theirs “however creepy they want to make it look.”
“We wanted students to try their hand at making something fall or holiday related,” Brown said.
The highlight of the class, however, will likely be decorating the “Steam Punk” pumpkins, which promises to be an exercise in creativity for each participant.
Coined in 1987, the term “Steam Punk” is used to describe a sub-genre of science-fiction rooted in the fusion of late 1800s Victorian themes with more current aesthetics and technology. In a fashion sense, it has come to reflect the creative melding of modern tastes with Victorian-era dress, such as monocles, vests, and top hats for men, and lace gloves, corsets, and bloomers for women, reflective of the period when steam, not electricity, powered industry and progress.
As Brown explained, Styrofoam pumpkins will be used, and all that students need to decorate them in the “Steam Punk” style will be provided. “We will have everything on hand,” Brown said, such as traditional-style watches and hats.
A random selection of mechanical parts, such as nuts, bolts, and small industrial gears, will also be available, Brown noted, while students wishing to do so can bring their own items of that sort from home, as well.
In the case of the class’s focus on the “steam punk” style, Brown said it was just another way to decorate a pumpkin, one that was “unique and different.”
“We plan to lay the items all out, and let students create their own pumpkin,” Brown concluded.
For more information, or to register for “Make & Take Candy & Crafts for Kids: Autumn Themed Treats & ‘Steam Punk’ Pumpkins” (#88036), visit www.nicc.edu/rams or call the RAMS Oelwein Center at (844) 642-2338, ext. 5700. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 11.