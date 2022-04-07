If current infection trends hold, the effects of deadly and highly contagious avian influenza outbreaks in the United States will not exceed those of 2015, when more than 50 million birds were culled, according to the country’s top agriculture official.
“In terms of the nature of the outbreaks, the size of the operations that have been impacted, the number of states that are dealing with backyard operations as opposed to commercial-sized operations, would strongly suggest that when this is all said and done it’s going to be significantly less than what we experienced in 2014-15,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said Tuesday in a call with reporters.
There were 18 new virus detections in flocks in 10 states Tuesday, the most this year in a single day, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
Wild, migrating birds are the likely sources of the virus, especially waterfowl. They can be infected and asymptomatic, whereas the virus is often fatal for domesticated poultry.
Vilsack said stricter security measures at poultry facilities and heightened containment efforts after virus detections have greatly reduced the potential for infections and the risk of transporting the virus from one facility to another. That key strategy emerged from the bird flu outbreak seven years ago.
No such site-to-site infections have yet been identified in Iowa, said Chloe Carson, a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Yet, she was hesitant to share in Vilsack’s optimism about how the outbreaks will proceed.
“It’s just too early to tell in the migration season,” Carson said. “We’re hopeful that that is correct and we can continue to control the spread, but we can’t speculate.”
Infected flocks are culled as soon as possible, and most or all of them have been disposed of on-site through burial or composting. The virus is unlikely to infect humans, and meat and eggs from infected birds are destroyed.
Other countries have imposed import restrictions on U.S. poultry products, but they have been more targeted than in 2015, Vilsack said.
“There has not been an effort to do a nationwide restriction, and I think that’s positive,” he said.
Top importers of U.S. poultry meat — Mexico and China — have restricted trade by state, and another, Canada, limited its restrictions to areas that extend about six miles from infected sites, according to the USDA.
Iowa is in the throes of peak migration for ducks, a significant carrier of the virus. Geese that are headed to their northern breeding grounds are largely gone already.