Aug. 13, 1941 – May 17, 2023
INDEPENDENCE – Vincent DePaul Diskin, Jr., 81, of Independence, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at ABCM Rehab Center, West, in Independence, after battling cancer.
Visitation was held the afternoon of May 21 at the White Funeral Home, Independence.
Vincent was born Aug. 13, 1941, in Oak Park, Illinois, the son of Vincent DePaul Diskin, Sr. and Margaret Ethel (Deising) Diskin. He graduated high school from Lyons Township High School and then graduated from the University of Illinois, Champaign. He married Janet Horn on Nov. 23, 1963, in Cook County, Illinois. The couple later divorced. He married Shirley Ann Kern on April 1, 1989, and the couple later divorced. Vince was self-employed as a woodworker, doing many carpentry and woodworking projects over the years. He was much loved by all.
Vince is survived by his four sons, Barry Diskin of Lombard, Illinois, Brian Diskin of Phoenix, Arizona, Scott (Andrea) Diskin of Phoenix, Arizona, Sean Diskin of Montgomery, Illinois; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and one stepson, Dewey Millard.
Following visitation, Vince was taken to the University of Iowa Medical School where he deeded his body to further the education of medical students. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or toward cancer research.
White Funeral Home, Independence, is in charge of arrangements.