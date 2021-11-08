When Kristie Boyle accepted the position of Recreation Coordinator with Vinton Parks and Rec earlier this year, she was tasked with creating new programs and events for the department. She quickly found that Vinton did not have a fall celebration. It also just so happened that fall was her favorite season.
“You hear about events like the Freedom Festival in Cedar Rapids and I felt Vinton could have its own fall festival,” Boyle said. “We looked at ideas from other communities and made our own plans.”
These plans morphed into several events, starting with the first annual Nathan’s Miles Glow Run on October 16 partnered with the Hesson family, moving into a tailgate and cornhole tournament on the 23rd, Spooktacular Saturday on the 30th for Halloween, and concluding with a Fall Craft and Bake Sale during the day and Fall Festival Finale in the evening on Nov. 6.
“I’m really impressed with how things turned out the first year and don’t think it could have turned out any better between all the events,” Boyle said. “I feel having all these events under one umbrella of Fall Festival was better than advertising them all separately.”
Saturday’s finale at Celebration Park featured a chili cook-off, open fire for smores, pie eating contest, games for the kids, and raffle prizes for those in attendance.
“We had great weather and a lot of people came out,” Boyle said. “I know fall is a crazy time for families with sports going on. This gave them a chance to go out for a night and have some fun. I’m glad we could provide that.”
One idea Boyle was inspired to try was a scarecrow contest between community businesses. Allan Merchant designed a base for the scarecrow given to each business that participated this year. These businesses then created their own scarecrows and the community made their votes. Ehlinger’s Express won first place, Edward’s Plumbing second and McDowell’s third in the contest.
“We’re excited to see what year two brings after a successful first year,” Boyle said. “Hopefully we can have good weather again next year and build off this.”