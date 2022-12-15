December 14, 2022
Virginia M. (Wink) Gaffney, 85, of Lamont, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 6:50 pm
December 14, 2022
Virginia M. (Wink) Gaffney, 85, of Lamont, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Strawberry Point, with the Rev. John Haugen officiating. Interment will be in St. Albert Cemetery, rural Dundee.
Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont and one hour before the service at the church Monday.
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home of Winthrop and Lamont is assisting the family.
Online obituary is at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
