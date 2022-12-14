Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

December 14, 2022

Virginia M. Gaffney, 85, of Lamont, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

