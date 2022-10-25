Do you feel your balance is not as good as before? Are you concerned about falling? One way to help prevent falls is to keep moving.
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention offers a gentle exercise option to help reduce the risk of falling by improving strength, balance, coordination, and flexibility.
Tai Chi focuses on the mental and spiritual aspects of Chinese martial arts integrated into movement. This low-impact, relaxing form of exercise is ideal for older individuals.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is offering virtual Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention classes. Classes will be held from Nov. 10 through Jan. 12, each Monday and Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. To sign up, call Patty Scholtes at 563-379-9737 or email pscholtes@nei3a.org. The registration deadline is Nov. 8.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa and is one of six Area Agencies on Aging in Iowa. With a mission of empowering older individuals to age with dignity and independence, NEI3A strives to improve the lives of older Iowans, their caregivers, and their communities by providing information, services, and supports to enable aging at home. For more information, visit www.nei3a.org.