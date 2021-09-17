Area youth are experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 infections according to state case tracking and local officials. And while school absences are up in parts of the county, whether it’s because of the novel coronavirus is not clear.
In at least one district, illness has contributed to cancellations of sporting events.
“We are monitoring childhood illness closely as some schools in the region are reporting 10% students ill with various types of illness,” said Jessica Wegner, Fayette County Public Health administrator. “More closely we are seeing an increase of school-aged and younger children testing positive for COVID. Our percent has doubled over the last month (August) to current.
“We are strongly encouraging our county residents to help prevent the spread of COVID during this critical time in our county. Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Stay home when you are sick. Stay home when you have been exposed. Follow CDC guidance.”
The Oelwein School District is not near that 10% absenteeism threshold that triggers reporting to Public Health, according to Superintendent Josh Ehn. However, the district is seeing trends going in the “wrong way.”
“We’ve seen an uptick in childhood illness compared to last year, but I would not classify it as significant,” he said.
The Oelwein School Board will meet in its regular session on Monday, and there are no COVID-19 related proposals on the table, Ehn said. There will be a report from the district’s attorney regarding the ongoing court action regarding the state law banning schools from requiring masks.
According to weekly figures released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health, at least roughly 16% of the positive test results, or 11 of the 69, reported in Fayette County in the seven days ending Sept. 14 were for people 17 years of age and younger. Statewide, that total was 29% of the 11,580 new cases.
The rates of positives for the 0-17 age group are mostly higher in adjacent counties:
• 39% of Chickasaw’s 23 cases,
• 30% of Buchanan’s 74 and Winneshiek’s 53,
• 29% of Bremer’s 70,
• 25% of Clayton’s 64
• 24% of Black Hawk’s 320,
• 20% Delaware’s 41 and
• 10% of Allamakee’s 58.
School districts cannot always confirm whether the increase in absences are due to COVID-19. Gary Benda, superintendent for the West Central and Starmont school districts released this statement when asked about the latest figures:
“Starmont and West Central Community School Districts monitor student and staff attendance daily. When we reach student absences greater than 10% of the total student population we report the percentage to the Fayette County Health Department. When parents call in they give us the reason the student is absent. To date, most parents are saying ill, but are not disclosing the type of illness. This same reporting system is used for staff. A staff member will complete an absent request form or call in and report the type of absence that they need.
“In our first few weeks of school, we have noticed more student and staff absences for this time in the school year opposed to past years. We also note that masks and social distancing are no longer required as they were last year and the use of those two strategies are helpful in preventing the spread of all germs. Both districts’ Return to Learn plans have recommended students, staff and visitors to wear masks.
“We also acknowledge that there is a temporary restraining order that has placed a hold on the governor’s law about not requiring masks. We are allowing the appeals and their rulings to occur before making a decision on whether or not to require masks. We want to avoid having to change our decision several times based upon how the appeals by both parties play out. Once we have a legal decision that will remain in force, we will work with our communities to implement a mask decision that meets the needs of our students, staff and community. Until that time we are recommending all students and staff get the vaccine when available as well as wear masks and maintain social distancing.”
The West Central volleyball team had to pull out of competition this week.
“Due to illnesses on the Volleyball team and low varsity numbers, this week’s games have been postponed or cancelled,” said an announcement posted on the school district website. They expect to resume competition on Monday.
The team has 12 players. A coach and a couple of players are ill or showing symptoms, and two others have other commitments. COVID-19 is not confirmed, but some families have chosen to isolate as a precaution, according to Benda.
