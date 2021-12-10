After peaking in early October, COVID-19 infections dropped in Fayette County. That trend has since reversed and with hospital admissions also on the rise public health officials are urging vaccinated individuals to get booster shots.
“As we did see a slight decrease in positive cases in October, we are seeing numbers trending up again,” said Jes Wegner, Fayette County Public Health coordinator. “With increased hospitalizations locally and regionally, it is important to remind people receive their booster vaccine.”
The 14-day rolling total for positive COVID-19 test results hit 206 on Oct. 6, according to tracking by the Iowa Department of Public Health. After falling to 85 by Halloween, the total has mostly risen since. It cracked 100 in mid-November and peaked at 134 on Monday of this week.
The highest the 14-day total has reached since the pandemic began was 379 on Nov. 19, 2020.
“All of our Fayette County vaccine providers in the county have vaccine available,” Wegner said.
“We all need to work together to put measures in place to keep our Fayette County residents healthy to lessen the burden on our healthcare systems right now.
“We ask the public to continue to take measures to protect the community and healthcare workers by wearing a mask in group settings with individuals who are unvaccinated, social distancing, staying home when sick and getting a flu shot.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly influenza report of Nov. 27, the most recent available, shows 15 cases detected since Oct. 3 at the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa. Twelve of those cases were in people ages 18-24. No cases were linked to Northeast Iowa.
The report also said, “Rhinovirus/Enterovirus PCR was the most frequently reported non-influenza and non-COVID19 respiratory testing target reported on the Iowa respiratory virus testing survey this week with 417 of 1,843 tests positive (22.6%).”