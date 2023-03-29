Westgate Community Club
The Westgate Community Club has been busy fundraising over the last year to renovate the Opera House and has sponsored and funded many community betterment projects, including two new “Welcome to Westgate” signs, a Bill Thompson memorial sign and a new marquee sign in front of the Opera House to advertise community events. Some of their most popular fundraising events have been Bingo Nights and Adult Prom! The Community Club also plans and runs Westgate Days, which is always the first weekend in August. The Opera House is available to rent out for events.
The Community Club has added six new members in the last year, and now includes Savannah Hannan, LaTasha Wolff, Denise Conner, Melodee Steinbronn, Jennica Bunn, Erika Richards, Gabbie Moore and Shelly King.
The group’s future plans are to continue fundraising to finish the Opera House renovations and to keep improving Westgate, which currently has a population of 192, one project at a time. Find them on Facebook for upcoming events.
Westgate Fire & Rescue
The Westgate Fire & Rescue is an all volunteer organization with 30 members. They started as a First Responders Unit, moved up to Basic EMT then Basic Life Support and currently to Advanced Life Support. There is a medical team for an ambulance 24/7. Members are required to have 30 hours of training a year for firefighters, 35 to 60 hours a year for officers.
At present, the organization has three ambulances, in addition to the Westgate Fire & Rescue main pumper, pumper/tanker, two tankers, three grass/field trucks and a Polaris Ranger to assist with field fires and rescues. They have achieved an ISO rating of 6 for Fire Protection.
The Westgate Fire & Rescue has a spring and fall breakfast fundraiser and a dance in the winter. This year’s spring breakfast is April 16 from 7 a.m.-12 p.m.
Bents Smokehouse & Pub
Bent’s has been selected by voters as among the state’s ten best for their breaded pork tenderloin by the Iowa Pork Producers!
Westgate Public Library
The Westgate Library was been busy last year starting in the spring with an Easter Egg Hunt, in the summer with a new way of having a summer reading program called Summer Reading on the G-o-o-o! (take your Summer reading on a vacation), Harvest Party Open House w/ the fire department, Kids Zone Story Time every 2nd and 4th Saturday, and our annual Christmas in Westgate fundraiser.
Our future goals are to keep offering new, quality programming and services for all ages.
The next children’s program, on Saturday, April 1, is Hello SPRING, which is a celebration of spring and includes a story time, craft, games and food. All of the library programs and events can be found on our Facebook page and on our library website calendar of events (www.westgate.lib.ia.us).