Museums, old stuff, stuffy, crowded, ugh, “Why would I want to go to one?”
I can relate to that opinion because I’ve had one like it. When I was a teenager, I was fortunate to be in 4-H and went on a couple of citizenship trips to Washington D.C. and New York City where we toured the famous museums and monuments. My husband and I also toured the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry with friends. I couldn’t take it all in and was maybe too immature to appreciate or be interested in what those museums had to offer.
With age comes appreciation. The Wilder Memorial Museum started because of the marvelous doll collection from two sisters, Blanche Baldridge and Gladys Kenneally.
It almost didn’t happen because the sisters had offered their collection to the State of Iowa! The dolls displayed at the museum are unique in all their characteristics. They are storytellers in their own rights.
The doll collection was just the beginning of the Wilder Memorial Museum, with many additional displays following, for example: the early slow cooker, gardening tools, farming implements, dairy, wood carvings, artwork, delicate statuary, or military to name a few.
What makes the displays interesting is learning about the people who gave their pieces, how they lived and worked, which connects us together today. Many of those people are no longer with us, but their life stories help us appreciate and understand who they were and what we have now.