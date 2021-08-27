A 62-year-old Volga man has been convicted in two counties and is going to prison for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. He also must register as a sex offender the rest of his life.
Charles Daniel Lockard pleaded guilty in Fayette County District Court to third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, and enticing a minor under age 16, a Class D felony. He pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse in Clayton County District Court. Sentences on all three counts will be served concurrently. Fines and surcharges with each count were suspended.
In Fayette County on Monday, Lockard received prison sentences of 10 and five years. On July 19 in Clayton County, he was also given 10-year sentence.
According to the criminal complaint in Fayette County, at about 4:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 1, Lockard took the girl from the Volga library and drove her to a residence he knew was empty in the city of Wadena and sexually abused her.
According to the criminal complaint in Clayton County, Lockard and the girl had an explicit conversation electronically prior to the incident. Lockard also admitted he knew the girl was 13 and that she had been at his Volga home in January and he performed sexual acts on her.