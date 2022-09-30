Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ARLINGTON — The Volga River Riders Saddle Club will host their annual fall ride at noon sharp on Sunday, Oct. 2, starting from the Bond family farm, 5526 110th St., Arlington. To contribute to a potluck lunch, arrive at 11 a.m. with your own table service and food to share. A free-will donation will be taken at the gate.

Dutch Murphy started the ride in 1957, which will be 65 years ago this year.

