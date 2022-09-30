ARLINGTON — The Volga River Riders Saddle Club will host their annual fall ride at noon sharp on Sunday, Oct. 2, starting from the Bond family farm, 5526 110th St., Arlington. To contribute to a potluck lunch, arrive at 11 a.m. with your own table service and food to share. A free-will donation will be taken at the gate.
Dutch Murphy started the ride in 1957, which will be 65 years ago this year.
“We’ve been doing it ever since,” says his son, Roy Murphy.
Rules include: No stallions, no loose or suckling colts, no habitual kickers and no alcohol will be allowed on the ride. No littering. Stay behind the leader.
The trails ridden are all on private land.
“They got permission from land owners and they go lay the trail out,” Roy Murphy said.
“We don’t want to take any chances,” Murphy said about the rules. “It’s a family club.”
The Volga River Riders and landowners will not be responsible for theft or injury to riders, horses and equipment.
Directions from Maynard: Take Hwy. 150 east out of Maynard for 4 miles. Turn right on 187, south for one mile, then turn left to stay on 187 and continue four miles. Turn left onto G. Avenue (W45). Continue 2 miles. Turn right onto 110th Street and continue 1.2 miles. Parking on left.
For questions or info, contact Roy Murphy, 319-230-6248, Darlene Murphy, 563-380-4871 or Patty (Bond) Meaney, 563-920-9723.