The City Council chamber was filled to capacity Monday night as 19 public service volunteers for the city of Oelwein were recognized with years-of-service awards. Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan organized the recognition ceremony before members of the Council, friends and family.
There were two categories for the award, Oelwein Police Reserve Officers and Oelwein Fire Department Firefighters – both are volunteer positions that require dedication and training.
Three reserve police officers were recognized, Mike Burkhart, 11 years, Jay Perkins and Jim Prouty, with 15 years each. Chief Logan told the Council the officers provide a significant resource to the police department in protecting the community and assisting with many non-enforcement community projects. He said, collectively, the officers volunteer approximately 2,000 hours of service to the community each year.
Sixteen volunteer firefighters were recognized. The service awards are in five-year increments; however, the actual numbers of years may be greater in some instances and is given in parentheses. Firefighters recognized were Ryan Haar, 5, Matthew Derifield, 10, Michael Hillman, 10 (11), Jason Hoveland, 10, Jimmy Lindstrom, 10 (12), Nick Palmer, 10 (14), Kim Haar, 15 (18), Tim Palmer, 15, Jesse Paul, 15, Jim Tuecke, 15 (17), Betty Haar, 20 (21), Tim Meaney, 20 (23), Jay Melchert, 20 (23), Matt Weber, 20 (22), Mike Fauser, 25, and Mike Thoma, 45 (49) years.
In presenting the firefighter recognitions, Logan noted their invaluable service to Oelwein and the surrounding area and said their service doesn’t stop at fighting fires of accident rescue.
He said they are committed to making the Oelwein Fire Department the best of the best, pointing out the members recent efforts to save the city money by volunteering labor during certain aspects of the fire department’s improvement project. In the past four week, members have donated more than 240 hours of their time to work on various projects at the fire station.
Following the presentations, the Council approved the mayor’s signature on an agreement to purchase a Spartan-Feld Fire Apparatus for the fire department. The new aerial apparatus will cost $1,218,176. The city is utilizing FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grants, USDA funding, bond proceeds and donations to pay for the purchase.
To secure this specific aerial apparatus, the city had to move quickly before it was acquired by another department. If the bid had been lost, the next closest bid was $400,000 more. Logan explained the fire department will now be working aggressively to ask the community to assist with raising the last bit of funding to finalize this project.
Oelwein Fire Chief Mike Hillman had expressed his desire to step down from the fire chief duties, as his full-time job with the school district is more demanding. Upon recommendation from the fire department members and approval from City Council, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger announced the appointment of Jim Tuecke as new volunteer fire chief. Tuecke has served on the department for 15 years. He was chosen after interviews were conducted among highly qualified candidates.