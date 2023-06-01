With Oelwein’s sesquicentennial celebration rapidly approaching, the event’s organizers have begun formally seeking the community assistance necessary to make the occasion among the most spectacular and memorable in the city’s history.
“We are starting to take names and contact information for people who are interested in volunteering for the Sesquicentennial event in July,” said OCAD executive director Deb Howard. “Currently, we have 135 shifts that need to be filled.”
The help will be needed on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15, with the 135 available slots characterized by either two- or three-hour volunteer shifts encompassing a range of service areas that include the OCAD office’s souvenir store (with assistance needed both Friday and Saturday), beer garden wrist band and ticket sales (Friday and Saturday), children’s amusements wrist band sales (Saturday), and beer servers, on both Friday and Saturday.
Those able to contribute their time should call the OCAD office at 319-283-1105 or stop in (6 S. Frederick) to join the roster of volunteers and review the remaining dates and times. Groups wishing to work together are also welcome to sign up, though, in such cases, the name and phone number of each individual would be required, Howard said.
Once made, meanwhile, it is important for volunteers to uphold their commitment to serve when the dates arrive, Howard added.
“Everyone needs to know that if they sign up, they must show up for the shift they are assigned to,” she said, in emphasizing the volunteers’ importance to the functioning of the event in its various aspects.
On a final note, Howard also indicated that reminders would not be sent to those who come forward. “They need to add it to their calendars so they remember what time they have,” she concluded.