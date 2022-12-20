Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Volunteers are being sought to assist at the University of Northern Iowa’s upcoming “Pack the Dome” event, as organizers hope to pack 80,000 bags of food collected for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to support its BackPack Program.

Each month, an estimated 4,100 children in 159 different northeast Iowa schools are served by the BackPack Program, which provides students with bags containing healthy meals and snacks they take home with them before departing school for the weekend.

