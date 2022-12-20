Volunteers are being sought to assist at the University of Northern Iowa’s upcoming “Pack the Dome” event, as organizers hope to pack 80,000 bags of food collected for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to support its BackPack Program.
Each month, an estimated 4,100 children in 159 different northeast Iowa schools are served by the BackPack Program, which provides students with bags containing healthy meals and snacks they take home with them before departing school for the weekend.
According to a press release from the school, an estimated 2,500 volunteers are needed for the effort, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, Jan. 16, a date coinciding with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Volunteers are asked to reserve their spot, which can be done by visiting www.vccv.org. Helpers as young as six years of age eligible to participate.
“I’m so excited to be a small part of helping to make this event come to life again,” said Kristina Kofoot, Community Engagement program coordinator at UNI. “It’s incredible to watch so many individuals and organizations come together to make a difference for youth facing food insecurity in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities.”