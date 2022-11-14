Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The city of Randalia held a public meeting Monday night, Nov. 7, to allow city residents to share their views and questions regarding a proposed vote to unincorporate, according to current Randalia City Clerk Katrina Lane.

Randalia, situated about 5.5 miles west of Fayette, is currently home to approximately 50 people, a number which includes men, women, and children, Lane said. At the meeting, nine residents showed up to share their thoughts on the proposed move, one that, as a native of the city, Lane said, “has been considered a few times.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos