The city of Randalia held a public meeting Monday night, Nov. 7, to allow city residents to share their views and questions regarding a proposed vote to unincorporate, according to current Randalia City Clerk Katrina Lane.
Randalia, situated about 5.5 miles west of Fayette, is currently home to approximately 50 people, a number which includes men, women, and children, Lane said. At the meeting, nine residents showed up to share their thoughts on the proposed move, one that, as a native of the city, Lane said, “has been considered a few times.”
The motive for the decision, which has the apparent support of the city’s council, is a financial one. “We are running out of funds to run the city,” Lane said.
At the recent meeting, the residents in attendance asked “all kinds of questions,” including how unincorporating would impact the local street addresses and the like, Lane confirmed. One thing that went unheard at the meeting, however, was a dissenting voice. “There were no objections to the proposal,” she said.
If the council does move to unincorporate Randalia, Lane does not anticipate that significant changes will be noticed by the community’s residents. “I don’t think it will change a whole lot,” she said, apart from the city government’s existence. Should the council vote to unincorporate, it will mean the end of the council, itself, as well as the demise of Lane’s position as City Clerk.
If unincorporated, what now is Randalia will “be maintained by the county, much like Oran is now,” Lane explained.
Regarding next steps, “December 12 would be the meeting where the Council attempts to pass a resolution to unincorporate,” Lane said. That meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Randalia City Hall.
When asked about the likelihood of the Council’s decision to unincorporate, Lane said “most likely it will happen.”
If the Council approves the resolution, the city’s residents would still have to vote on the decision, Lane indicated, though whether that vote would be a special election or wait until April was unknown.