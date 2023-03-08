Eastern Iowa voters made their way to the polls for Tuesday’s Special Election, exercising their right and providing their input on a number of local and regional ballot measures.
In all, 35 Iowa counties placed bond referendums before their voters, including Fayette, Bremer, Black Hawk and Buchanan Counties.
In both Fayette and Buchanan Counties, the lone issue was the $35 million bond renewal to continue financing improvement efforts at Hawkeye Community College, which voters approved by a three-to-one margin, with 75.2% voting yes.
Because it was a renewal of an existing bond, which expires in 2025, there will be no new tax or tax increase accompanying the affirmation, with the cost for the owner of a $100,000 home in the institution’s designated service area continuing to be $1.20 per month. By supporting the renewal, voters will allow Hawkeye CC to continue its workforce development efforts, according to a KWWL report, with an emphasis on technological training.
Outside of bond issues, meanwhile, a new hotel/motel tax was on the ballot for Postville voters, who approved the tax, which will allow the city to implement the new charges on July 1, 2023. Only those living within the city’s limits, which included residents in both Allamakee and Clayton Counties, were eligible to cast their votes.
Elsewhere, in Black Hawk County, 87% of voters in Gilbertville approved the town’s request for $1.25 million in funds to finance the creation of a new emergency services building.
Voters in the counties of Bremer, Chickasaw, Floyd and Butler also overwhelming (85%) approved a $3 million bond referendum in the Nashua-Plainfield School District intended to finance a new baseball/softball complex, KCHA reported.
In Johnson County, as well, with a minimum of 60% in favor needed to pass the measure, $25 million in new funds for renovating the school in Solon also passed.
Not all proposals met with success, however.
In Benton County, the electorate did not support Benton Community School District’s request for $48.5 million in support which would have financed the general expansion of the district’s schools, which was needed, its supporters claimed, because of the area’s recent population growth. 64% of voters opposed the bond, however.
In the North Butler School District, voters in Floyd and Butler Counties refused to provide $12.6 million to upgrade the school.
After an excellent turnout, meanwhile, voters in Swisher, Johnson County, voted no to the possible creation of a public water system, which would have cost $20 million. According to KCRG, seventy-two percent of all registered voters in Swisher cast a ballot, with a resounding 84% opting against the proposal. Those living in Swisher currently use wells for their water. The city, in making its case for the new system, had argued it would ensure safer water and help the area’s economic growth and fire department.