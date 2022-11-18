Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Voting for the annual Oelwein Grinch contest began Nov. 1 and goes until noon Thursday, Dec. 1. Voting is tabulated by $1 for one vote and persons may vote for their favorite candidate at these locations, Jerry Bostian, Fareway; Sue Crandall, OCAD office; Missy Kane, Transco office; Steve Milder, West Central office; Diana Stewart, Dollar Fresh.

Votes may also be cast at the Oelwein Chamber office, 6 S. Frederick Ave., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, and the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard in First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, and 1-4 p.m. on Fridays.

