Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, for in-person voting. Absentee ballots are still coming in for Fayette, Buchanan and Clayton counties.

Voters will need to bring an ID and if they’ve moved, proof of address. Polling locations for Oelwein and most of rural Fayette County are also noted.

Trending Food Videos