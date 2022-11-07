Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, for in-person voting. Absentee ballots are still coming in for Fayette, Buchanan and Clayton counties.
Voters will need to bring an ID and if they’ve moved, proof of address. Polling locations for Oelwein and most of rural Fayette County are also noted.
Absentee ballot statistics for the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election are broken down by the four U.S. congressional districts, in data issued Monday from Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Office, as of the night before.
In the new U.S. Representative District 2, 95,478 ballots have been issued, and 91,033 returned. Of the ballots returned, 46,974 were received from Democrats, 28,357 from Republicans, 15,486 from no-party voters and 192 “other.”
Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers said her office has issued 2,036 absentee ballots and received 1,960 back. There are 12,514 registered voters in Fayette County.
Buchanan County Auditor Kris Wilgenbusch said 2,261 absentee ballots had been requested. Wilgenbusch was the only respondent to specify to an emailed question the breakdown of absentee ballot requests by party. Buchanan County had 1,037 for registered Democrats, 752 for registered Republicans and 472 for no-party voters.
Of those, 53 ballots had yet to be received, so 2,208 were in, as of about 1 p.m. on Monday.
With early voting underway on Monday,