The Iowa state legislature will again be considering Governor Reynolds’s private school voucher bill, designed to shift $55 million in taxpayer funds from public schools to 10,000 private school tuition assistance scholarships, which failed to pass in the House last year.

Although Governor Reynolds claims this legislation will provide “school choice,” I question that statement.

