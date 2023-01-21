Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

After the 2023 legislative session opened on Monday, Jan. 9, the Governor gave the annual Condition of the State Address the following Tuesday to a special joint session of the Iowa Legislature.

The centerpiece of her speech again this year was vouchers, which failed to win support from state lawmakers last year. The idea is the same as last year, using taxpayer dollars to send kids to private schools, but this year she’s expanded it to every kid already in private school and removed income limits.

Tags

Trending Food Videos