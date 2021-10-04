WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors approved Monday a funding agreement for a $2.1 million grant for the paving of County Road W14 (R Avenue) between Iowa 93 and Iowa 3.
“We have the official federal aid agreement on the $2.1 million grant that will be used on paving W14 next year, but we do need an official motion to approve that,” County Engineer Joel Fantz said. The project will use federal “SWAP” funds and is shown as hot mix asphalt paving on the program budget. At the recommendation of Fantz, the board approved it 2-0. Supervisor Jeanine Tellin was absent.
Fantz discussed remaining projects, including a project on Zupke Bridge — on W14 south of Iowa 93 over the Volga River. It is budgeted for construction this year, from a projects map on the Secondary Roads Department website. The bridge project — along with culvert work on W14 earlier this year — is setting the stage for repaving south to Iowa 3 in 2022.
A subcontractor on the Zupke Bridge portion, Ray’s Excavating will be removing asphalt on the north side later this week, Fantz indicated Monday. The county will crush and reuse the old asphalt in many ways.
“They probably won’t be replacing the concrete on the rails — they can do everything up to that point, that’s really the last piece,” Fantz said. “With the cool weather, it’s been gaining strength a little slower.
“The critical path through the project is getting that asphalt removed, bringing the roadway up to the bridge height,” Fantz said. “Even if you peek at it from the highway, you can see that that bridge has come up a long ways. If you remember, that floods overtops there, and we’ve had multiple FEMA repairs in that area. That’ll hopefully — first of all the bigger opening, second of all the raised grade — will help a lot there. So I don’t anticipate we’ll have a lot of problems in the future.
“HMA patches — We’re still patching W14 this week,” Fantz said. “I don’t know if we’ll get it all done this week.”
“They’ve also changed the rumble strip standards. So the rumble strip closest to the stop signs — those will come out and we’ll HMA patch those as well.
For Zupke Bridge, there will be a detour on gravel.
“So the detour for Zupke Bridge goes on part of that for the south part, so they’ll have a gravel detour — a detour on a detour for a day or two while we’re doing some of those sections,” he said.
Fantz replied to Supervisor Janell Bradley that there are about three weeks left of working days on the project and said he expected to give the contractor — whom Bradley referred to as Taylor Construction — more days owing to the slower curing of the concrete.
“Taylor Construction is our prime contractor for the Zupke Bridge,” Fantz said. “The cure time for the deck will need to be a full 14 days as the concrete is slower to gain flexural strength in the cooler weather.”
Completed road projects:
— “Nature Road is open,” Fantz said, referring to a winding road that joins Iowa 150 north and east of West Union. “They’ve got the asphalt patches done.” It is to be let by next September with paving by the 2023 season. He said the county also has a safety grant to pave the shoulders.
“Little Turkey River emergency bank restoration and water quality project (is) complete,” Fantz said. “A lot of flood work on that — completed.”
In other action:
— The board tabled discussion of funding for the E911 towers with Supervisor Janell Bradley citing Tellin’s absence.
— Approved a 12-month class C liquor license with Sunday service for Robert Ruroden doing business as Auburn Sport Shop.
The board heard from Supervisor Marty Stanbrough that there would be no gun sales at the shop, in response to Supervisor Janell Bradley.
Rurorden told the Daily Register by phone Monday he is still selling guns but “in another building.”