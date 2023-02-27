Northeast Iowa’s remarkable winter weather season, which has already delivered January tornadoes, last week’s ice storm and recurrent bitter cold, continued Monday with near-record February rains passing through the region.
Monday’s precipitation came on the heels of a weekend marked by unseasonably warm temperatures, with those in Oelwein reaching the mid 40’s under Sunday’s clear skies. The unusual warmth accelerated the melting of the area’s snow cover, with much of the region’s snow having greatly diminished or disappeared by Monday morning.
The combination of recently melted snow and heavy rains, however, brought the unfamiliar risk of February flooding to the county.
So significant was the risk that the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook to that effect which remained in effect Monday into early Tuesday.
According to the NWS, within the outlook area, which included both Fayette and Clayton in addition to Winneshiek, Allamakee, Howard, and Chickasaw Counties, “heavy rainfall on snow covered or frozen ground could result in localized flooding.” In addition to parts of northeastern Iowa, the outlook also extended into southern Minnesota, encompassing locations such as Fillmore and Houston Counties.
With the above-average temperatures and the rainfall extending to the north, possible flooding could occur in some down-stream locations Tuesday and into the later portions of the week. In anticipation of this, for example, a flood watch was issued and remains in effect until Wednesday afternoon for Black Hawk Creek in Hudson, as the river, should it reach flood stage of 15 feet, is expected to impact travel on state Highway 58 in Black Hawk County.
“Rainfall and snowmelt could cause rises on rivers and streams, along with a threat of ice jams,” a second NWS statement explained. “Ponding of water on roads and localized street flooding possible from snow-packed storm sewers.”
According to the NWS, Oelwein received just over an inch of rain between 1:30 and 7 a.m. Monday, which, had it been snow, would have amounted to an estimated 13 inches, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) estimated.