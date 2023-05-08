WADENA — Two drug raids were held Saturday in the town of Wadena that resulted in four arrests and the seizure of multiple drugs, drug-related items and a considerable amount of cash.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Department of Natural Resources executed its first search warrant at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 231 S. Mill St., Apt. 1, where marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found and seized. Two persons at the residence were arrested in connection with the search.
Steven Lynn Boleyn, 56, of Wadena was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine and marijuana, Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor; and was found to have a felony arrest warrant issued on him for multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Kimberly Kay Henriksen, 59, of Wadena was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance first offense, methamphetamine and marijuana, serious misdemeanors; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
The two subjects were taken to the Fayette County Jail to await an initial court appearance.
Meanwhile, in a night time raid, several law enforcement agencies converged on a rural Wadena residence, 16628 Empire Rd., at approximately 9:30 p.m. to execute a second search warrant.
Led by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, with support from members of Northeast Iowa Task Force, Division of Narcotics Enforcement, West Union and Postville Police officers and K-9 Unit, the Clayton County Sheriff’s office and Iowa State Patrol Troopers, two additional arrests were made and items seized, including several ounces of methamphetamine, liquid and syringes, paraphernalia and hundreds of dollars in U.S. currency.
Arrested were Connie Marie Wilson, 60, of Wadena, and Frederick Alan Degreif, 52, also of Wadena. Each subject was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony; possession of a controlled substance third offense, along with failure to affix a drug tax stamp, both Class D felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor. Wilson and Degreif were taken to the Fayette County Jail to await an initial court appearance.
Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher noted that the residence on Empire Road was familiar to law enforcement, as they continue to crack down on illegal drug use and distribution in the county.
“This is the second drug-related search warrant executed in the last year at this address, where Wilson and Degreif were arrested for felony drug-related charges,” he said.