Editor’s note: this is the first in a series of stories about last Sunday’s ribeye sandwich dinner fundraiser hosted by the Wadena-Illyria Fire Department in Wadena.
On a beautiful, sultry Sunday night, the community gathered at the fire station in Wadena for the Wadena-Illyria Fire Department’s annual ribeye sandwich dinner, a much-anticipated happening that has been going on for quite some time, explained the department’s Fire Chief Kenny Aeschliman.
“It’s been an annual event for many years,” observed Aeschliman, who has been with the Wadena unit for 17 years while serving as its chief for approximately the last six. “We used to do chicken on Labor Day, itself, but we have switched to steak after COVID. We did a drive-through, and it was easier to cook steak and be prepared for steak than chicken, and we just stuck with steak ever since.”
The importance of the funds raised from the dinner are significant, Aeschliman noted, given its role in allowing his group to obtain a variety of the items necessary to perform their critical job effectively on each and every occasion.
“It helps us keep our equipment up,” he described, of how the funds from Sunday’s event will be utilized.
As for any larger objectives or priorities the department is currently focused on, Aeschliman said there was little in the immediate offing in that respect, though, looking a bit further down the road, a large vehicle upgrade will be needed, while also noting that events such as Sunday’s will ultimately help make such purchases less of a monetary burden on the community.
“We have a truck that needs to be replaced when it is time for that to be replaced,” he detailed. “This will help offset the cost of that to the taxpayers because the taxpayers show up here and support us.”
Providing that impressive backing, however, goes well beyond the work of local ratepayers, alone, as evident by the remarkable distance from which some traveled to attend the recent fundraiser, Aeschliman indicated.
“The great support we get from the surrounding communities as well as our own community,” he noted, in identifying his favorite aspect of the sandwich dinner. “There’s been people here from 60 miles away already. They look forward to this weekend coming over to the Wadena fire station for a meal and driving through northeast Iowa.”
As for his other favorite aspect of the gathering, that was an easy one to narrow down, as well.
“The steak,” Chief Aeschliman concluded. “It’s been a big hit.”