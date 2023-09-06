Among the throngs of people seated elbow-to-elbow during Sunday’s ribeye sandwich fundraiser hosted by the Wadena-Illyria Fire Department was Leo Johansen of nearby Elgin, who had a particular reason for coming out and attending the gathering, he explained.
“It wasn’t the heat, for sure,” he noted, with a laugh, in speaking with the Daily Register as he finished his savory dinner. “No, just something to do,” he said, while striking a more serious tone. “To help the fire department out.
“Wadena’s is my fire department,” Johansen added, in further detailing his motivations for attending.
While supporting local first responders was a primary motive bringing him to Wadena Sunday, enjoying the excellent food was also on his list, he indicated.
“The ribeye steak sandwich,” Johansen said, in identifying what he had recently finished eating. “Just plain, with potato salad and green beans.”
As for his favorite part of the dinner, Johansen, finding it difficult to select just one item, thus showed little discrimination in that regard, as he found the entire menu to his liking, he observed.
“All of it,” he noted, in identifying his favorite part, with a laugh.
Returning to the subject of supporting the local fire department, Johansen further emphasized how crucial doing so was for everyone, given the irreplaceable—and reliable—services provided by the volunteers when the unexpected arises.
“It’s very important,” he said, of turning out to participate in fundraisers such as Sunday’s, “because they are always here for us.”
Along with the exquisite food and necessary show of support, the ribeye sandwich dinner was also a welcoming venue to enjoy some fellowship and social engagement, Johansen acknowledged, both among existing acquaintances as well as between those who may be unfamiliar with one another.
“Oh, yes. Yes, I do,” he concluded, regarding whether he also valued the social opportunities afforded by such community-focused gatherings. “I enjoy coming to Wadena. I used to work in Wadena years ago, for a farmer. I knew a lot of people.”