Bud Light’s advertising strategy apparently outraged Kid Rock.
This “role model” reacted to what he considered an outrage like any “real man” would. He got his AR-15 and shot up what he disliked.
All the networks covered his hissy fit with glee and amusement. If you have a conflict with anyone, any policy, anything, just grab your AR-15!
When the next mass shooting takes place, the same news personnel that were amused before will be appalled and offer their thoughts and prayers to the victims.
After a period of mourning, these overpaid, under-educated morons will ask why this keeps happening! The gun atmosphere, Bonnie-and-Clyde attitude needs to change.
The “guns are the answer” mentality is wrong and needs to change.
John Roete
Oelwein