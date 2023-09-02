Several Walks to End Alzheimers are planned in north and east Iowa in September and October. The funds raised for the walk fuel the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association and help advance critical care, support and research.
The Cedar Valley 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's will be Saturday, Sept. 23 at Peet Junior High, 525 E Seerley Blvd. in Cedar Falls.
Registration is at 8 a.m. The ceremony is at 9 a.m. with the walk at 9:30. For details, contact Christine Hess, 319-238-7783.
Other farther-away Walks to End Alzheimer’s in north and east Iowa include:
• In Decorah on Saturday, Sept. 16: Registration at 8 a.m. Ceremony at 9 a.m. Walk at 9:15, at Decorah Municipal Center, 400 Claiborne Drive, Decorah. Contact Christine Hess, as above.
• In Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 14: Registration at 8 a.m. Ceremony at 9 a.m. Walk at 9:30, at McGrath Amphitheater, 475 First St. SW, Cedar Rapids. Contact Marc Hall, 319-238-7645.
• In Dubuque, on Saturday, Oct. 7: Registration at 8:30 a.m. Ceremony at 9 a.m. Walk at 9:15, at American Trust River's Edge Plaza, 400 E Third Street, Dubuque. Contact Christine Hess, as above.
For details or to sign up, visit https://alz.org.