FAIRBANK — After a scoreless first quarter, Wapsie Valley football had an exciting mid-game run against South Winneshiek, with the black and gold scoring two touchdowns each in the second and third quarters to win homecoming 27-0 at Jerry Southmayd Field.
Wapsie rose to 2-1 as South Winn fell to 0-3.
“(South Winneshiek) are a very well coached team … they’re very physical,” Wapsie Valley head coach Duane Foster said.
“At first half we hurt ourselves a lot with penalties and putting ourselves in a bad position and let the game be close in that first half,” Foster said.
There were brights spots, however.
“Right before half, our quarterback, Kanen Decker, he went to throw a pass, he didn’t see anything, he took off running and had a great drive,” Foster said.
Senior running back Traeton Sauerbrei was back on the field after sitting out last week owing to an injury accrued playing Denver.
“It was good to see him get going after coming back there,” Foster said.
Sauerbrei also had some great rushing yardage in the game, running in the first touchdown, and adding yardage on others with Decker coming in to score, including before the half.
“We got things figured out at halftime, got our guys to settle down a little bit and played a much more clean second half,” Foster said.
In the third, Decker made a successful touchdown rush from 13 yards after a Sauerbrei run.
In Friday’s homecoming game, Decker, a junior, had 91 yards passing and 66 yards rushing. Sauerbrei led rushing with 165 yards while sophomore running back Hunter Curley rushed for 55 yards.
“Our running back actually sprinted down and made the tackle for them to fumble, then we got the ball. So just getting turnovers and not giving up when South Winn had a big play,” Foster credited.
Foster said all 11 defenders responded when the ball got uncomfortably close to their own goal.
In addition to Sauerbrei, Curley is another running back who helped get the ball going the right direction for Wapsie. Wapsie opened the second half with Curley intercepting a South Winn running back Carson Streeter punt at the 21-yard-line for the host Warriors to take over, first down and 10.
South Winn got the ball again, but Wapsie ran Streeter out of bounds at the 5-yard-line.
“We fumbled inside the 20 I believe, so our defense was backed up against the wall from the get-go, and they held them out of the end zone. A credit to them for not just having their heads down, and (for) coming together and keeping them out,” Foster said.
Wapsie’s offense soon had the ball past the 30 yard line.
Sauerbrei also had a 60-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and the kick was good, bringing the score to 20-0.
As far as receiving passes, each of the following caught one pass, Ian Buzynski at 46 yards, Sauerbrei at 22, Curley at 15 and wide receiver Manny Huebner at 8. Curley and Huebner are wide receivers.
The coach credited the entire team for “the amount of time and work they put in.”
“To see it pay off is really rewarding for them, especially for a homecoming game with so much different activities going on,” Foster said. “It’s good for the bands and the kids to enjoy this week.