Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Wapsie Valley Education Foundation dinner and auction will be held on Nov. 19 at the Fairbank American Legion Hall. Serving will begin at 5:30 p.m., including roast beef, potatoes, green bean casserole, pasta salad and dessert.

The live auction starts at 7. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Some available items are pictured on the WVEF Facebook page.

Each year, the organization awards scholarships to students and grants to the school. WVEF is a 501©3 nonprofit under the IRS. In 18 years, they have raised over $470,000.

 
 
 

Trending Food Videos