The Wapsie Valley Education Foundation dinner and auction will be held on Nov. 19 at the Fairbank American Legion Hall. Serving will begin at 5:30 p.m., including roast beef, potatoes, green bean casserole, pasta salad and dessert.
The live auction starts at 7. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Some available items are pictured on the WVEF Facebook page.
Each year, the organization awards scholarships to students and grants to the school. WVEF is a 501©3 nonprofit under the IRS. In 18 years, they have raised over $470,000.