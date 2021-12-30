Wapsie Valley post prom committee will host a garage (rummage) sale fundraiser on Friday, Jan. 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the junior-senior high school media center, as the district hosts Union-La Porte City in basketball. Donation items will be collected at the junior-senior high school and sold for a free-will donation, according to a letter from prom co-advisers Jenni Gross and Kate Nitz to the school board, which Nitz said approved the fundraiser.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
26°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 100%
- Cloud Coverage:65%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:38:04 AM
- Sunset: 04:43:02 PM
Today
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Areas of patchy fog. Low 16F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Areas of patchy fog. Low 16F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. High near 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.