Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Wapsie Valley post prom committee will host a garage (rummage) sale fundraiser on Friday, Jan. 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the junior-senior high school media center, as the district hosts Union-La Porte City in basketball. Donation items will be collected at the junior-senior high school and sold for a free-will donation, according to a letter from prom co-advisers Jenni Gross and Kate Nitz to the school board, which Nitz said approved the fundraiser.

 
 
 

Trending Food Videos