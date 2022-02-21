The Robo Warriors — Wapsie Valley’s robotics team — earned runner-up honors at the FIRST Tech Challenge Iowa Championship on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.
FIRST Tech Challenge teams are challenged ally to design, build, program and operate robots to compete head-to-head. Students develop science, technology, engineering and math skills and professionalism as part of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST), a not-for-profit organization founded by inventor Dean Kamen in 1989.
There were two divisions on Feb. 19, Black and Gold, and they each held elimination brackets to then compete in a finals match between the champions of each division.
The Wapsie Valley Robo Warriors won the Gold division after a series of rounds of competition. They placed fifth in the division in the qualifying rounds by going 5-1, went 2-0 in the semifinals and advanced to the Gold finals where they also went 2-0 to earn a berth in the state finals.
In the state finals, they won their first match with a new team high score. The second match, they lost to the ninth-highest score in the world. In the third and final match, the Robo Warriors set another team high score, but were defeated by the third-highest score in the world.
They concluded their season as state runners-up, being part of the finalist alliance.
“Our team increased and improved the use of sensor feedback to help with consistency in robot operation,” said FTC Robo Warriors coach Vaughn Gross. “They were very effective at focusing on simple tasks that built the more complex actions required for high level competition. They perfected each step along the way before moving to the next step.”
At state, interviews and robot inspections occurred on Friday, Feb. 18, so the entire next day could be devoted to competitions from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“The team is entirely financed by local businesses and private donations. They would like to extend their gratitude for all sponsors and everyone who supported the team throughout the season,” Gross said.
The coach discussed the fundamentals of the robotics competition with the Daily Register during the 2021 season. The robot kit is reusable from year to year with yearly upgrades on electronic control systems and can be coded using a variety of levels of Java-based programming. Students use a block programming language that allows for drag and drop. This block coding is translated real-time into Java.
“This allows for students who are more entry-level programmers to see the next step with full Java coding,” Gross said.
The robot must perform specific tasks, some of which are pre-programmed or autonomous and some of which are driver or remote controlled, said Gross, who also teaches high school science at Wapsie.
Points are awarded for each task successfully completed, and point values vary based on the difficulty of the task.