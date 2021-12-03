The Wapsie Valley School Board is seeking its next superintendent.
Superintendent David Larson told the Daily Register he will continue through June 30, 2022, before “fully retiring” from the education field.
“I announced my retirement to the board in November and they have started the search process with a hiring firm,” Larson said to an inquiry.
The Wapsie Valley School Board approved a bid from Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct a superintendent search, according to minutes from the Nov. 15 meeting. This includes a reduction in cost due to certain information not needing to be recreated from the search of hiring Larson.
Grundmeyer Leader Services, Des Moines, bid $10,282.24 for the job, Nov. 15 board documents state.
The cost in board documents was before the cost reduction was taken, Board President Brent Sauerbrei said.
McPherson & Jacobson, based in Omaha, bid “not to exceed” $10,150 on the job, per documents.
The motion by board member Jeannie Wolfe carried on a 5-0 vote.
Sauerbrei spoke fondly of Larson to the Daily Register, as school board president, but also as a parent and community member.
“Mr. Larson has been a blessing to the Wapsie Valley Community,” Sauerbrei said.
“He has been great to work with and has been a tremendous leader for the district. He has a huge heart and is a friendly face that is seen at nearly all WV events.
“It’s not just sports, it’s everything,” Sauerbrei said to an inquiry. “Music, drama, robotics, community involvement… CAPS is a good one.
“But probably mostly for improving the morale of the staff and the engagement with the community, and helping to update the aesthetics of the high school.
“He is very approachable for students, parents, staff and community members. He is the definition of a servant leader and has been an amazing example of positivity and integrity,” Sauerbrei said.
Grundmeyer Leader Services consultants, Trent Grundmeyer, Ed. D, and Roger Wilcox, wrote a cover letter with their proposal that was included with the board agenda.
“We enjoyed working with in the search process that (led) to Dave being hire(d) and hope to work with you again,” Grundmeyer and Wilcox said.
“The leaders we hire stay longer than the national average of four years. In the last seven years, 97% of GLS hires are still leading in the same district they were hired,” the letter continued.
In June, Larson will have served the district for three school years (July 2019 - June 2022), but the days have been packed.
“It is very sad to see him go, but I am extremely happy for him and his wife to have the freedom to do what they want in retirement,” Sauerbrei said.