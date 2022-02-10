The Wapsie Valley Community School District or its contracted search firm, Grundmeyer Leader Services, has announced the next superintendent in a video circulating on social media.
The Wapsie Valley School Board emerged from a closed session in a Tuesday, Feb. 8 special meeting and voted 4-1 to extend a contract to the preferred superintendent candidate “as discussed in closed session.”
Board member Jerry VanDaele cast the “nay” vote on a motion “to extend a contract to the preferred candidate as discussed in closed session,” according to minutes of the Feb. 8 special meeting. The agenda clarifies that this item was to “consider approval of (the) superintendent contract.”
VanDaele was not immediately available for a call and email seeking comment on the vote.
On Thursday, a parent in the district posted a video call recording of a man introducing himself as Chris Hoover, with text announcing, "The Wapsie Valley Community School District would like to introduce you to our next superintendent."
The end screen of the video bears the logo of Grundmeyer Leader Services, which is the search firm the WV School Board approved to assist in the search.
Current Superintendent David Larson confirmed to the Daily Register on Thursday after press time that the video was legitimate.
Hoover will start July 1 in this superintendent position, Larson told the Daily Register Thursday.
Larson said he will continue through June 30, 2022, before “fully retiring” from the education field, in a story the Daily Register published Dec. 3.
Larson announced his retirement to the school board in November, which approved a bid from Grundmeyer Leader Services on Nov. 15 for the search for his successor.
“Hey Warriors, this is Superintendent Chris Hoover," Hoover says in the video. "Just wanted to let you know how excited I am to be joining the Warrior family. Can’t wait to get to meet all of you as well as the community and get started there at Wapsie Valley. Take care, and go Warriors!”