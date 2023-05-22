The 95th Iowa State FFA Leadership Conference took place in April at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Wapsie Valley FFA members took part in learning, goal-setting, meeting members from across the state and furthering their leadership skills.
Twenty-seven members participated this year in areas ranging from selling basic farm equipment to singing in a choir.
Members Delaney Youngblut and Kadien Belinsky took part in delegating, and Ella Schares, Kylie Strottmann and Lily Schwickerath as Courtesy Corps. Addisyn McElhose sang in the state choir.
Nine members received their Iowa Degrees: Brock Kleitsch, Brody Kleitsch, Kali Lampe, Caitlyn Rechkemmer, Matilda Miller, Reese Peine, Mady Richards, Lily Schwickerath and Noah Richards.
Miriam Rulapaugh earned gold
and Mae Wedemeier was awarded silver for Greenhand Quiz.
In Ag sales with bronze were members Gabe Matthias, Brock Kleitsch, Brody Kleitsch and Andrew Matthias. For Biotechnology, Mae Wedemeier, Mady Richards, Jonah Frost and Freddie Auel took silver.
Also earning silver was the Farm Management team of Kali Lampe, Natalie Grey, Matilda Miller and Caitlyn Rechkemmer.
For Chapter Exhibit, Emerie Parkes, Delaney Youngblut, Elle Voy and Maesi Wahl were allotted silver.
The Poultry Judging team was bestowed with gold. Members were Dayton Jergens, Destry Peine, Reese Peine and Lily Schwickerath.
Lily also took the top individual spot in the Ready-to-Cook Poultry Class.
In addition, the Wapsie Valley FFA received a platinum Ambassador Award.
Chapter officials hailed State as a great success for the chapter based on participation in a news release.