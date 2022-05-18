Contributed report
Wapsie Valley held its senior awards night on May 4. The following scholarships and awards were given:
The Wapsie Valley Class of 2022 had four valedictorians, who each earned the highest possible grade point average — Lydia Imbrogno, Ellie Neil, Ryan Schares and Bridget Seemann.
Brody Blaylock was the salutatorian, with the second-highest grade point average.
Governor’s Scholar-Lydia Imbrogno
KWWL Best of Class-Ellie Neil
President’s Gold Academic Achievement Award-Bridget Seemann
Des Moines Register Academic All State-Ryan Schares
Bernie Saggau Athletic Citizenship-Ellie Neil
Robert Smiley Award Nominee-Hailey Eitzenhefer
NICL All Academic-Brody Blaylock, Ellie Neil, Lydia Imbrogno, Bridget Seemann, Ryan Schares
IGHSAU Iowa Girl Award-Lydia Imbrogno
Leistikow Family-Mary Bodensteiner, Lydia Imbrogno, Gavin Leistikow, Ellie Neil
Wapsie Valley Education Foundation Service Award-Jada Aiello, Mary Bodensteiner, Elly Schares
Wapsie Valley Education Foundation Carlene Werner Memorial-Ellie Neil, Bridget Seemann
Wapsie Valley Education Foundation Hookandliner-Gavin Leistikow, Sydnie Martin
Wapsie Valley Education Foundation Readlyn Telephone Company-Lydia Imbrogno
American Red Cross-Ryan Schares, Bridget Seemann
Steve Phelan Memorial-Jada Aiello, Ayden Powell
Don Even Memorial-Gavin Leistikow
Edward J. & Marion Hansen McCarthy-Lydia Imbrogno
Nicole Cox Memorial-Sydnie Martin
Jamie Risse Memorial-Parker Landsgard, Michael Mann II
Sittig Family Foundation-Jada Aiello
Ellen Doese Agricultural Education and FFA-Ellie Neil
Stitchman Education-Lydia Imbrogno
James W. and Jvone E. Maxwell Memorial-Chloe Larson, Bridget Seemann
Arthur Roepke Scholarship-Olivia Oldfather
Innovative Ag Services-Ellie Neil
American Legion Post 552-Max Kayser
American Legion Auxiliary-Michael Mann II
American Legion Citizenship-Jada Aiello
Fidelity Bank and Trust-Ellie Neil
Wapsie Valley Athletic Booster-Michael Mann II, Ellie Neil
Wapsie Valley Music Booster-Christopher Tibbott
Wapsie Valley Archery-Ayden Powell
Friends of the Wapsie Valley FFA-Mary Bodensteiner, Ellie Neil
Bremer County Corn Growers-Bridget Seemann, Mary Bodensteiner, Ellie Neil
Bremer County Bar Association-Brady Sauerbrei
Northeast Security Bank-Max Kayser
Martin Luther Scholarship-Justice Heinze
Panther Success Award-Nolynn Silva
Iowa Corn Growers –Bridget Seemann, Mary Bodensteiner
Images Minority Grant-Nolynn Silva
Iowa Teach Grant-Justice Heinze
Pioneer Hy-Brid International-Max Kayser
FFA Gift of Grain-Mary Bodensteiner, Ellie Neil
The National Society of High School Scholars-Brody Blaylock, Chloe Larson
Panther Impact Award-Brody Blaylock, Bridget Seemann
Education Opportunity Grant-Justice Heinze
UNI-T.E.D. Award-Nolynn Silva
Iowa 4-H Foundation-Ellie Neil
Mapes Endowed Scholarship-Bridget Seemann
Ryder Rental Masters-Chloe Larson
Iowa Tuition Grant-Justice Heinze
Kirkwood Presidential Scholarship-Jada Aiello
UNI Business Scholars-Brody Blaylock
UNI Residents of Iowa Scholars of Excellence Award-Nolynn Silva
Grinnell Mutual Group Foundation-Maxwell Kayser