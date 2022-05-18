Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Contributed report

Wapsie Valley held its senior awards night on May 4. The following scholarships and awards were given:

The Wapsie Valley Class of 2022 had four valedictorians, who each earned the highest possible grade point average — Lydia Imbrogno, Ellie Neil, Ryan Schares and Bridget Seemann.

Brody Blaylock was the salutatorian, with the second-highest grade point average.

Governor’s Scholar-Lydia Imbrogno

KWWL Best of Class-Ellie Neil

President’s Gold Academic Achievement Award-Bridget Seemann

Des Moines Register Academic All State-Ryan Schares

Bernie Saggau Athletic Citizenship-Ellie Neil

Robert Smiley Award Nominee-Hailey Eitzenhefer

NICL All Academic-Brody Blaylock, Ellie Neil, Lydia Imbrogno, Bridget Seemann, Ryan Schares

IGHSAU Iowa Girl Award-Lydia Imbrogno

Leistikow Family-Mary Bodensteiner, Lydia Imbrogno, Gavin Leistikow, Ellie Neil

Wapsie Valley Education Foundation Service Award-Jada Aiello, Mary Bodensteiner, Elly Schares

Wapsie Valley Education Foundation Carlene Werner Memorial-Ellie Neil, Bridget Seemann

Wapsie Valley Education Foundation Hookandliner-Gavin Leistikow, Sydnie Martin

Wapsie Valley Education Foundation Readlyn Telephone Company-Lydia Imbrogno

American Red Cross-Ryan Schares, Bridget Seemann

Steve Phelan Memorial-Jada Aiello, Ayden Powell

Don Even Memorial-Gavin Leistikow

Edward J. & Marion Hansen McCarthy-Lydia Imbrogno

Nicole Cox Memorial-Sydnie Martin

Jamie Risse Memorial-Parker Landsgard, Michael Mann II

Sittig Family Foundation-Jada Aiello

Ellen Doese Agricultural Education and FFA-Ellie Neil

Stitchman Education-Lydia Imbrogno

James W. and Jvone E. Maxwell Memorial-Chloe Larson, Bridget Seemann

Arthur Roepke Scholarship-Olivia Oldfather

Innovative Ag Services-Ellie Neil

American Legion Post 552-Max Kayser

American Legion Auxiliary-Michael Mann II

American Legion Citizenship-Jada Aiello

Fidelity Bank and Trust-Ellie Neil

Wapsie Valley Athletic Booster-Michael Mann II, Ellie Neil

Wapsie Valley Music Booster-Christopher Tibbott

Wapsie Valley Archery-Ayden Powell

Friends of the Wapsie Valley FFA-Mary Bodensteiner, Ellie Neil

Bremer County Corn Growers-Bridget Seemann, Mary Bodensteiner, Ellie Neil

Bremer County Bar Association-Brady Sauerbrei

Northeast Security Bank-Max Kayser

Martin Luther Scholarship-Justice Heinze

Panther Success Award-Nolynn Silva

Iowa Corn Growers –Bridget Seemann, Mary Bodensteiner

Images Minority Grant-Nolynn Silva

Iowa Teach Grant-Justice Heinze

Pioneer Hy-Brid International-Max Kayser

FFA Gift of Grain-Mary Bodensteiner, Ellie Neil

The National Society of High School Scholars-Brody Blaylock, Chloe Larson

Panther Impact Award-Brody Blaylock, Bridget Seemann

Education Opportunity Grant-Justice Heinze

UNI-T.E.D. Award-Nolynn Silva

Iowa 4-H Foundation-Ellie Neil

Mapes Endowed Scholarship-Bridget Seemann

Ryder Rental Masters-Chloe Larson

Iowa Tuition Grant-Justice Heinze

Kirkwood Presidential Scholarship-Jada Aiello

UNI Business Scholars-Brody Blaylock

UNI Residents of Iowa Scholars of Excellence Award-Nolynn Silva

Grinnell Mutual Group Foundation-Maxwell Kayser

 
 
 

