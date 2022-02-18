FAIRBANK -- Turkey Valley (12-11) was down only four points after the first quarter of the Class 1A District 3 second round game in Fairbank against Wapsie Valley (17-5). But then the Warriors exploded 17 points in the second quarter on their way to a 65-35 victory.
Gunner Meyer and Parker Landsgard led the Warriors with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Mason Harter dropped in 11, followed by Andrew Westpfahl (8), Michael Mann II (6), Casey O'Donnell (4), Justus Kelley (3) and Bemton Hyde (2).
Wapsie Valley held all Trojan scorers to single digits. Noah Hanson led his squad with eight points.
Up next, Wapsie Valley will face Edgewood-Colesburg (19-3) at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Starmont High School in Arlington for the district championship. The Vikings defeated Kee 60-53 on Thursday.