Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter members will kick off National FFA Week, officially set for Feb. 18-25, by attending the Southwest Subdistrict Convention in Cedar Falls and competing in leadership development events.
Subdistrict contestants are Lily Schwickerath in Extemporaneous Speaking, Elle Voy in Job Interview, Delaney Youngblut in Ag Broadcasting and Andrew Matthias in Ag Sales. The Conduct of Meetings Team consists of Mae Wedemeier, Kaiden Belinsky, Finn Schaefer, Destry Peine, Ella Schares, Ela Adamson and Kylie Strottmann.
On Tuesday, FFA members will host ag olympics and crown the chapter’s Sweetheart Queen and King.
On Friday morning of FFA week, chapter officers will be hosting an appreciation breakfast for Wapsie Valley FFA members and supporters. This day will also be Drive Your Tractor to School Day and Cake Day.
Throughout the week, students will be tested on their agriculture trivia facts for the chance to win door prizes.