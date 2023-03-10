National FFA week is a way for FFA members and alumni to celebrate their experiences and memories in the organization. Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High School recognized the local chapter and its members during this time with various activities.
On Monday, Feb, 20, members competed at the Southwest Subdistrict Convention. The Conduct of Chapter Meetings team received a silver. Team members included: Mae Wedemeier, Kaiden Belinsky, Finn Schaefer, Destry Peine, Ella Schares, Ela Adamson and Kylie Strottmann. Delaney Youngblut received a silver in Ag Sales and Elle Voy received a bronze in Job Interview.
Addisyn McElhose participated in the Public Speaking contests and was awarded a gold and is an alternate to districts. Lily Schwickerath received a gold rating and advanced to districts in Extemporaneous Speaking.
Unfortunately, the weather did not allow members to fully celebrate but the chapter was able to crown the 2023 Sweetheart King, Andrew Matthias, and Sweetheart Queen, Kylie Strottmann, during the FFA Week Assembly.
Wapsie Valley FFA members are looking forward to the Northeast District Convention on March 11 where they are competing in various contests and where Lily Schwickerath is running for district office.
Lastly, the chapter will be hosting the Readlyn Omelette Breakfast late March and have scheduled the annual chapter banquet for April 30. More information will follow in the coming weeks.