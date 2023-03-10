Wapsie Valley FFA members competed at the Southwest Subdistrict Convention on Feb. 20 and are looking forward to the Northeast District Convention on March 11. From left, front row, Ela Adamson, Delaney Youngblut and Addisyn McElhose; middle row, Kaiden Belinsky, Destry Peine, Kylie Strottmann, Ella Schares, Lily Schwickerath and Mae Wedemeier; back row, Finn Schaefer, Andrew Matthias and Elle Voy.