Wapsie Valley election Nov. 2 has two public measure questions

The Wapsie Valley School District’s School Board election is uncontested — with three candidates for three seats, but voters will be asked to vote on two ballot measures. One is for renewing a levy to help with school infrastructure and equipment. The other is to change how School Board members are elected.
PUBLIC MEASURES
One of the two public measures is to renew the physical plant and equipment levy (VPPEL) beyond June 2023. Supporting measure “BY” would extend VPPEL of $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable valuation to June 2033.
“This is not a new levy,” Superintendent David Larson said.
The VPPEL revenues may be used for the same purposes as PPEL revenues; but also the board may obtain loans against future VPPEL revenues and may repay that debt with interest from the VPPEL, per Iowa Code 298.2, according to the Iowa Department of Education website.
The other public measure, “BZ,” would switch the method of election of the Wapsie Valley School Board, from voting within each of the five director districts, to still having director candidates who live in each district, but who would be chosen by voters from across the entire school district.
SCHOOL BOARD
The three candidates running in the Nov. 2 School Board election are:
• Brent Sauerbrei for District 2 (rural Readlyn),
• Angela Auel in District 3 (including north half of Fairbank, Oran and Y Avenue north to the Westgate/Maynard blacktop), and
• Jeannie Wolfe in District 5 (south half of Fairbank and just southeast to Dillon Avenue).
They all responded to an Oelwein Daily Register questionnaire.
ANGELA AUEL
Auel is running in Wapsie Valley District 3 and described current priorities for the district.
“I strive to become an advocate for the students, teachers, and staff at all of our school buildings. I understand that the teachers and employees are the most important assets in developing future citizens that will become leaders in our communities.
“The School Board always needs to push forward with technology. We need to make sure our students are prepared for the work force or college and need to give them updated technology.
“The School Board should help create a positive learning environment for all students and provide necessary resources for our teachers such as counseling and trainings.”
Auel has served on Pheasant Forever, National Wild Turkey Federation, Watershed Authority, and Nature Alliance committees.
She said she began attending School Board meetings in 2018 to understand what was happening in the district.
“I have been very active in all the communities in our school district,” Auel said. “I also bring an outside view to the district since I did not grow up in the community but have lived here for 11 years. I have created a professional connection with many staff members and have helped them in difficult times. I am willing to do what is right for our students and staff.
“I personally follow the Warrior Way in my life, parenting, and coaching techniques. I would appreciate your vote for me as your District 3 School Board Director on November 2nd, and as your school board representative, I would follow the Warrior Way: Be kind, be respectful, be responsible, be safe, and always do my best,” she said.
BRENT SAUERBREI
Sauerbrei is running for re-election to continue representing District 2.
“As a proud, third-generation Warrior, I will strive to keep Wapsie Valley Community School District, the backbone of our participating communities, a place we can all be proud of in a financially responsible way so that it can remain relevant for decades to come,” Sauerbrei said.
“I don’t necessarily have specific priorities, other than maintaining strong academics, but I would consider the following three items as guiding principles for what I am interested in supporting:
“I want the Wapsie Valley experience to impress on the students the value of strong character, a love for learning, a strong sense of community and family, a hard work ethic and provide opportunities for success in all facets of student life.
“I want to support opportunities for students to discover their passions.
“I want to continue to improve our facilities as I feel they are a visible reflection of the community’s pride in our Wapsie Valley students, staff and administration.”
He has served on the board for the past eight years. They’ve chosen him as board president “for the last couple years or so.”
Sauerbrei holds a master of business administration, and a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from University of Northern Iowa.
“I am also a senior annuity product manager at CUNA Mutual, with lots of finance, actuarial, marketing, service and legal experience,” he said.
“Voters should choose to vote for me because I am a passionate but level-headed individual that puts the needs of our students and staff first. I am always willing to listen but am not a pushover. I am not afraid to ask questions and have a high degree of integrity.”
JEANNIE WOLFE
Wolfe is running to continue representing District 5. She was appointed to the School Board to replace District 5 Director Mike Harter after he became interim superintendent. She was then voted in at a Dec. 18, 2019, Special Election..
Wolfe listed her priorities for the district:
“Continuing to review and update our current policies while ensuring they are being followed.
“Maintaining a good working relationship with the Superintendent, Administration and Teachers to help provide the best possible educational environment for Wapsie Valley’s students.
“Spend more time as a board on governance rather than operational matters.”
Regarding related experience, she said: “I have worked as a legal assistant for over 24 years, so I have a solid professional understanding of the law, ethics, policies, and procedures which are essential to have a successful School Board/”
She is also a member of the Buchanan County (Assessor’s) Conference Board.
She is a former secretary of the Fairbank Development Corp. and former member of the city of Fairbank Board of Adjustments.
“Voters should choose me to continue as District 5 director because I have proven to be trustworthy, honest and fair while working toward the improvement of the district as a whole,” Wolfe said.
“I will continue to put the best interest of the students in the forefront of discussions and decisions being made by the Board while also striving to maintain a good working relationship with administration, teachers, and staff. In doing so, I will also keep in mind the financial responsibility we must maintain for our stakeholders.”
Wolfe listed her proudest accomplishments while on the School Board:
“Participating in the search for and helping select our current superintendent was an excellent learning experience and huge accomplishment for our district and the WV community. Mr. Larson has proved to be an invaluable asset to the Wapsie Valley District, and I truly enjoy working with him and our staff to help make Wapsie Valley better overall.
“Helping maintain transparency and consistency on the School Board is something I am proud of. I think it’s important for our constituents, students, and staff to know that we are working on common goals that support the district and that they can count on me to listen to their concerns, be impartial, and be a voice of reason on the Board.
“Being part of the contract negotiations team has been especially rewarding. I feel that during the past two contract negotiations, we have established and maintained a mutual respect and understanding of the desire to reach a common goal between all involved. The process has proved to be successful with very fair results achieved in a reasonable amount of time.
“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as Wapsie Valley’s District 5 School Board director and I look forward to representing my district and the WV Community for the next term,” Wolfe said.