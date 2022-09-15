“Nature’s first green is gold, her hardest hue to hold.”
These initial lines from the Robert Frost poem, “Nothing Gold Can Stay,” form a theme in S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel, “The Outsiders,” which is relevant to Monday’s dress-up theme for Wapsie Valley’s Homecoming Week set for Sept. 18-24, in which students are encouraged to “Stay Golden.”
Monday’s dress-up theme is “Stay Golden, Pony Boy (Greasers and Preps)” from Hinton’s classic novel.
Homecoming advisor Jeni Harter says the eighth-graders have been studying “The Outsiders” for a few years in the curriculum — that, and gold is one of Wapsie’s colors.
On Sunday, Sept. 18, Crowning of the King and Queen is the main event of the community pep assembly, “Rally in the Valley,” at 6 p.m. in the High School Gym. There will be a silent auction of athletic jerseys and live auction.
A bonfire will follow the rally at 9:30 p.m. in the student parking lot, for students grades 9-12. Students should bring seating. They may bring a date from another school if a form was filled out for the dance.
Dress-up days continue Tuesday with the rainbow theme, “Pot of Gold.” The junior high students can wear red, freshmen wear orange, sophomores blue, juniors green, seniors purple and faculty or staff gold.
Wednesday’s theme is “Golden Girls,” with a choice of a 1980s theme or dressing like you’re 80. As parents may know, it was also a classic TV show.
Thursday, dress as a farmer with the theme “Golden Harvest.” If you’ve got ‘em, “Drive your tractor to school,” a poster says.
Friday’s theme is “Shout out Your Colors (Black and Gold),” for Wapsie Warrior spirit day.
The Warriors will host the Hudson Pirates at 7 p.m. in North Iowa Cedar League conference play.
The “semi-formal” high school dance (grades 9-12) will be Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8-11 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room. Admission is a can of food or $2. Guest approval forms from the office are due Thursday Sept. 22. Class photos will begin with seniors at 8:30 p.m. with Doese Photography. Individuals and couples are at 9:15.