Wapsie Valley FFA will celebrate National FFA Week Feb. 19-26 in the Wapsie Valley High School. The chapter will recognize sub-district competitions, host an assembly, and recruit students to join the FFA.
Number of FFA Advisors: one, Wyatt Forsyth
Number of FFA members: 97
Classes taught: Exploratory Ag, Ag I, Ag II, Animal Science, Agronomy, Conservation, Horticulture, Ag Leadership, Precision Agriculture
Highest Awards:
Ten members had Iowa Degree applications approved at District Degree Review Night on Feb. 2. Successful applicants will be recognized at the State FFA Convention in April. They are: Keegon Brown, Brok Grober, Tyce Hagenow, Clayton Hershey, Austin Hesse, Anthony Jacque, Cannon Joerger, Sydney Matthias, Cole Snyder and Elle Voy.
Field trips
Wapsie Valley FFA brought 22 members to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in the fall. The chapter plans to attend the State Convention on April 10-12 in Ames.
Other recent excursions in early 2022 pictured on social media included meeting with lawmakers at the Iowa Capitol building and the Animal Science class taking part in a pork judging contest at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
When was your chapter chartered? 1977
Do you have an ag plot and/or run some kind of business with your chapter (greenhouse, feed store, et cetera)? Our Chapter rents a four-acre test plot with row crop with seasonal rotation, a plant sale in the spring where we utilize our greenhouse, a holiday sales in the fall, and several other philanthropies and fundraisers throughout the year
Some activities the chapter excels at:
School-based SAE activities: Members have 120 SAEs that range from job placements, to business ownerships to research of ag issues.
Who medaled at contests, and what did their winning projects cover briefly?
We have had several members apply for awards based off the success with their SAE. Our members excel with doing proper record-keeping and working hard within the agriculture industry.
Community betterment activities: We host a variety of events throughout the year including a Food For America program, omelet breakfast, community grilling, and community clean-up.
Favorite fundraiser: A majority of the members enjoy selling fruit and parlor snacks and then coming in early to unload the truck and organizing the boxes.
Favorite Community Activities: A majority of the members enjoy serving food and grilling in the summertime during the county fairs and Readlyn Days.
Active website: www.wapsievalleyffa.org
Active social media page(s): Instagram: wapsieffa, Twitter: wapsievalleyffa, Facebook: Wapsie Valley FFA and Snapchat: wvffa1977.
Daily Register staff contributed to this report.