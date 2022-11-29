As always, the 95th National FFA Convention was a blast and such a great experience. From Oct. 25-28, our week was filled with lots of fun, education, and experience. In Indianapolis Indiana, over 65,000 FFA members from all over the United States plus Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands attended this convention to see what it’s like on the national level.
Wapsie Valley FFA members who attended were Natalie Gray, Addisyn McElhose, Reese Peine, Madyson Richards, Ella Schares, Lily Schwickerath, and Mae Wedemeier.
During the National Convention trip, WV FFA members visited Churchill Downs and the Louisville Slugger Museum to learn about their contributions to agriculture history. These industry tours allowed members to connect what they learn through agricultural education classes to different types of businesses and industries.
On Thursday, we woke up bright and early to catch a session of the 95th National Convention. Tamika Catchings, past WNBA player and commentator, was the keynote speaker and reminded us to stay bold and that every day has the potential to be the best day ever. While at convention, members visited the career expo, workshops, college representatives, and agricultural companies.
Past WV FFA Members Brady Benning, Kaylee Kleitsch, Ethan Oltrogge, Courtney Schmitz and Dallas Wittenburg received their American Degree, the highest degree FFA members can earn as such. Less than 1% of FFA members receive this award.
During the convention, Wapsie Valley’s FFA chapter was recognized for receiving a two-star rating for the National Chapter Award. This award recognizes chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the national organization.