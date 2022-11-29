Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

As always, the 95th National FFA Convention was a blast and such a great experience. From Oct. 25-28, our week was filled with lots of fun, education, and experience. In Indianapolis Indiana, over 65,000 FFA members from all over the United States plus Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands attended this convention to see what it’s like on the national level.

Wapsie Valley FFA members who attended were Natalie Gray, Addisyn McElhose, Reese Peine, Madyson Richards, Ella Schares, Lily Schwickerath, and Mae Wedemeier.

