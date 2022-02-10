FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley School Board has named Chris Hoover as the district’s next superintendent.
Hoover will officially begin leading the Wapsie Valley Schools on July 1, according to both current Superintendent Dave Larson and Grundmeyer Leader Services, which the board hired Nov. 15 for the search.
That was about when Larson announced his retirement, effective June 30, 2022, to the board. He told the Daily Register he is “fully retiring” from education.
The board conducted a first round of interviews Feb. 2 and interviewed the three finalists Tuesday, Feb. 8, in special sessions. The board emerged from a closed session Tuesday and voted 4-1 to offer a contract to Hoover.
Board member Jerry VanDaele cast the “nay” vote on a motion “to extend a contract to the preferred candidate as discussed in closed session,” according to minutes of the Feb. 8 special meeting. The agenda clarifies that this item was to “consider approval of (the) superintendent contract.”
VanDaele was not immediately available for a call and email seeking comment on the vote.
On Thursday, the district posted a video on its Facebook pages of Chris Hoover, with text announcing, “The Wapsie Valley Community School District would like to introduce you to our next superintendent.”
“Hey Warriors, this is Superintendent Chris Hoover,” Hoover says in the video. “Just wanted to let you know how excited I am to be joining the Warrior family. Can’t wait to get to meet all of you as well as the community and get started there at Wapsie Valley. Take care, and go Warriors!”
The end screen of the video bears the logo of the search firm.
As superintendent of the Maquoketa Community School District since 2014, Hoover has planned and
facilitated multiple large-scale building projects and led major initiatives and change efforts for the district, according to the search firm. He has also collaborated with service providers and community partners to enhance teaching and learning throughout the schools.
As a district leader, Hoover has placed a focus on communication, ensuring that parents, staff, students, and community members are thoroughly informed of the challenges and opportunities of their local schools.
Before his time in Maquoketa, Hoover served as the shared superintendent of the Turkey Valley and South Winneshiek School Districts, where he sustained a school culture and instructional programs conducive to student learning and staff professional development, per the search firm. He also was a principal in the Nodaway Valley School District.
Hoover holds a Master of Education degree from the University of Northern Iowa and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Upper Iowa University. He received his superintendent certification from UNI.