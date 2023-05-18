DES MOINES — Wapsie Valley’s boys and girls track teams began the programs’ 2023 Class 1A state meet with medals on the opening morning.
The boy’s 3,200-meter relay placed third, while the girls placed fourth.
“To place third after being 17th is really crazy,” Ian Buzynski said.
Buzynski, Dawson Schmit, Aidan Shannon and Dallas Tisue clocked a time of 8 minutes, 14.42 seconds to place second to St. Albert’s in the opening heat. It was 20 seconds faster than their seed time, and left Tisue and Shannon nervously watching as the second heat took place.
When Earlham’s 8:11.05 was the fastest time of heat two, the quartet celebrated. IKM-Manning was fourth, 0.54 seconds behind Wapsie.
Ava VanDaele raised four fingers on her right hand and then her jaw dropped.
“We got fourth,” she mouthed in astonishment after the Warriors clocked 9:56.19, as Brylee Bellis’ anchor leg pushed Wapsie from eight to fourth with a 2:23.33 split.
Emma Jones, VanDaele and Kylee Moulds made up the rest of the relay.
Shannon earlier in the day placed fifth in the 3,200, clocking 9:43.45 to top West Central’s Charlie Sieck, who clocked a 1:08.71 final 400 to move up into sixth.
Wapsie’s Elle Voy placed 10th in the shot put (35 feet, 11.25 inches), as its girls shuttle hurdle relay placed 16th (1:12.71), while the boys shuttle hurdle placed 20th (1:05.49).